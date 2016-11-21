"Search Party" is a satirical thriller TV series set in New York City. It revolves around a woman named Dory Sief, her boyfriend Drew Gardner, and their friends - the flamboyant Elliott and actress Portia. The plot of the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a college acquaintance of Dory's. Chantal Witherbottom is searching the entire city for her. The main protagonist decides to find the girl herself, with the help of her boyfriend and old friends. As the events unfold, Dory becomes convinced that Chantal's life is in great danger.

