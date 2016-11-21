Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Search Party poster
Search Party poster
Search Party poster
Search Party poster
Search Party poster
Search Party poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Search Party

Search Party (2016 - 2022)

Search Party 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Search Party" is a satirical thriller TV series set in New York City. It revolves around a woman named Dory Sief, her boyfriend Drew Gardner, and their friends - the flamboyant Elliott and actress Portia. The plot of the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a college acquaintance of Dory's. Chantal Witherbottom is searching the entire city for her. The main protagonist decides to find the girl herself, with the help of her boyfriend and old friends. As the events unfold, Dory becomes convinced that Chantal's life is in great danger.
В поиске - trailer пятого сезона
Search Party  trailer пятого сезона
Cast
Cast
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Christine Taylor
Christine Taylor
Meredith Hagner
Meredith Hagner
Jay Duplass
Jay Duplass
J. Smith-Cameron
J. Smith-Cameron
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Search Party - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
Search Party - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 10 episodes
 
Search Party - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
Search Party - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
Search Party - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more