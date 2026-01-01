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About
Filmography
Liu Runnan
Liu Runnan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Runnan
Liu Runnan
Liu Runnan
Date of Birth
26 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Deep Affection Eyes
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
Deep Affection Eyes
Romantic,
2025, China
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