Zhang Yuxi

Date of Birth
30 January 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
My Little Princess
(2016)
0.0
Deep Affection Eyes
(2025)
Filmography
2
Deep Affection Eyes
Romantic
2025, China
6.8
My Little Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, China
