Zhang Yuxi

Date of Birth
30 January 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

My Little Princess 6.8
My Little Princess (2016)
Deep Affection Eyes 0.0
Deep Affection Eyes (2025)

Filmography

Deep Affection Eyes
Deep Affection Eyes
Romantic 2025, China
My Little Princess 6.8
My Little Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2016, China
