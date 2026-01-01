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Filmography
Lennon Sun
Lennon Sun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lennon Sun
Lennon Sun
Lennon Sun
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Unforgettable Love
(2021)
0.0
Deep Affection Eyes
(2025)
Filmography
Deep Affection Eyes
Romantic,
2025, China
7.6
Unforgettable Love
Comedy, Drama,
2021, China
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