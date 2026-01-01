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Morning Chang Morning Chang
Kinoafisha Persons Morning Chang

Morning Chang

Morning Chang

Date of Birth
3 October 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Broker 6.5
Broker (2021)
Hello Mr. Billionaire 6.2
Hello Mr. Billionaire (2018)
A Gilded Game 5.5
A Gilded Game (2025)

Filmography

A Gilded Game 5.5
A Gilded Game Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Broker 6.5
Broker
Drama, Romantic, 2021, China
Hello Mr. Billionaire 6.2
Hello Mr. Billionaire Xi hong shi shou fu
Comedy, Romantic 2018, China
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