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About
Filmography
Morning Chang
Morning Chang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morning Chang
Morning Chang
Morning Chang
Date of Birth
3 October 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.5
Broker
(2021)
6.2
Hello Mr. Billionaire
(2018)
5.5
A Gilded Game
(2025)
Filmography
5.5
A Gilded Game
Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
6.5
Broker
Drama, Romantic,
2021, China
6.2
Hello Mr. Billionaire
Xi hong shi shou fu
Comedy, Romantic
2018, China
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