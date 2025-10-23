A gifted but underprivileged finance student, Gao Han, lands a rare internship at a top international investment bank, Bluestone, while helping his friend's family business prepare for a public listing. Surrounded by elite peers with powerful connections, Gao Han stands out for his integrity and raw talent. With the support of a seasoned mentor, he quickly adapts to the high-stakes world of investment banking, but soon discovers that success in this industry comes with hidden costs and fierce competition.