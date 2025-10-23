Menu
Poster of A Gilded Game
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.5
A Gilded Game

A Gilded Game

Lie jin · You xi
Synopsis

A gifted but underprivileged finance student, Gao Han, lands a rare internship at a top international investment bank, Bluestone, while helping his friend's family business prepare for a public listing. Surrounded by elite peers with powerful connections, Gao Han stands out for his integrity and raw talent. With the support of a seasoned mentor, he quickly adapts to the high-stakes world of investment banking, but soon discovers that success in this industry comes with hidden costs and fierce competition.
Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Russia СБ Фильм
Worldwide Gross $434,576
Production Tianjin Maoyan Weying Media, Universe Films Ltd.
Also known as
Lie jin · You xi, A Gilded Game, Охотники за деньгами, 东方华尔街, 猎金·游戏, 獵金．遊戲
Director
Herman Yau
Herman Yau
Cast
Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Oho Ou
James Filbird
Zina Blahusova
Zina Blahusova
Morning Chang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
5.5 IMDb
Film Reviews
