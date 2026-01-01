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Min-ji Lee Min-ji Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Min-ji Lee

Min-ji Lee

Min-ji Lee

Date of Birth
1 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong 8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong (2021)
Baekilui Nanggoonnim 7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim (2018)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)

Filmography

A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
History Of Losers
History Of Losers
Romantic, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
One Win 6.3
One Win 1seung
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong 8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori 7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
Comedy, Crime, Thriller, 2019, South Korea
Baekilui Nanggoonnim 7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim
Drama, Romantic, History, 2018, South Korea
Hidden Identity 6.3
Hidden Identity
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2015, South Korea
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