Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Min-ji Lee
Min-ji Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min-ji Lee
Min-ji Lee
Min-ji Lee
Date of Birth
1 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
(2021)
7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim
(2018)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
Filmography
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
History Of Losers
Romantic, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
6.3
One Win
1seung
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
Comedy, Crime, Thriller,
2019, South Korea
7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim
Drama, Romantic, History,
2018, South Korea
6.3
Hidden Identity
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2015, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree