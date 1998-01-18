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About
Filmography
Shin Ye-eun
Shin Ye-eun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shin Ye-eun
Shin Ye-eun
Shin Ye-eun
Date of Birth
18 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Yumi's Cells
(2021)
7.8
The Glory
(2022)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
Filmography
Doctor on the Edge
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, South Korea
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.5
The Murky Stream
Drama, Action, History,
2025, South Korea
7.5
Secret: Untold Melody
Secret: Untold Melody
Romantic
2024, South Korea
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
7.4
Third Person Revenge
Drama,
2022, South Korea
7.8
The Glory
Drama,
2022, South Korea
8
Yumi's Cells
Comedy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
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