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Shin Ye-eun
Shin Ye-eun Shin Ye-eun
Kinoafisha Persons Shin Ye-eun

Shin Ye-eun

Shin Ye-eun

Date of Birth
18 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Yumi's Cells 8.0
Yumi's Cells (2021)
The Glory 7.8
The Glory (2022)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)

Filmography

Doctor on the Edge
Doctor on the Edge
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
The Murky Stream 7.5
The Murky Stream
Drama, Action, History, 2025, South Korea
Secret: Untold Melody 7.5
Secret: Untold Melody Secret: Untold Melody
Romantic 2024, South Korea
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Third Person Revenge 7.4
Third Person Revenge
Drama, 2022, South Korea
The Glory 7.8
The Glory
Drama, 2022, South Korea
Yumi's Cells 8
Yumi's Cells
Comedy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
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