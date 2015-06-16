A young police officer declares war on the head of the criminal world. Once a promising young police officer, Cha Gang Woo's life took a tragic turn when his girlfriend was killed by a gangster. Devastated, Gang Woo left the force and closed himself off from the world. Unexpectedly, he learns that his former lover's brother, an agent in the special division, is in danger. Gang Woo decides to return to duty, save the young man, and seek revenge on the criminal boss who has forever tainted his life.

Expand