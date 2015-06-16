Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hidden Identity

Hidden Identity (2015 - 2015)

Sinbuneul sumgyeora 18+
Production year 2015
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 17 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

A young police officer declares war on the head of the criminal world. Once a promising young police officer, Cha Gang Woo's life took a tragic turn when his girlfriend was killed by a gangster. Devastated, Gang Woo left the force and closed himself off from the world. Unexpectedly, he learns that his former lover's brother, an agent in the special division, is in danger. Gang Woo decides to return to duty, save the young man, and seek revenge on the criminal boss who has forever tainted his life.
Cast
Kang Seong-jin
Park Sung-woong
Kim Tae-hoon
Kim Beom
Yoon So-yi
Lee Won-jong
Cast and Crew

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Hidden Identity - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
