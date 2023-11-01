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4.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Stay Safe
4.2
Stay Safe
, 2025
Stay Safe
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.2
Synopsis
Stationed on the front lines of a Pandemic Hotzone, an army surgeon, Eva attempts to uncover the truth behind a subliminal message she received from a patient while dealing with the unexpected arrival of an illegal immigrant into her home.
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Cast
Kate Miner
Eva Shepherd
Einar Haraldsson
Police
Chip Lane
Admiral Shepherd
Jason Canela
Patricio Dillon
Alexandra Pica
Medic
Katalina Viteri
Isabel Santos
Nick Benas
Hazmat Soldier
Anastasia Wilson
Nurse Kayla
Craig Showers
Hazmat
Daniela Delfino
Nurse Dean
Christopher Morrissey
Military Police
Tomathan McGinnis
Hazmat
Director
Carlos V. Gutierrez
Writer
David Gregg
,
Gia Neri
,
Rolando Viñas
,
Clarence Williams IV
Composer
White Stork
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 November 2023
Release date
1 September 2025
Russia
1 November 2023
USA
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
American Entertainment Investors, Elipsis Capital, Talent One
Also known as
Stay Safe, Защитные меры
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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