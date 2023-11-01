Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stay Safe
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Stay Safe
4.2

Stay Safe

, 2025
Stay Safe
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Stay Safe
4.2

Synopsis

Stationed on the front lines of a Pandemic Hotzone, an army surgeon, Eva attempts to uncover the truth behind a subliminal message she received from a patient while dealing with the unexpected arrival of an illegal immigrant into her home.

Cast

Kate Miner
Kate Miner
Eva Shepherd
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Police
Chip Lane
Admiral Shepherd
Jason Canela
Patricio Dillon
Alexandra Pica
Medic
Katalina Viteri
Isabel Santos
Nick Benas
Hazmat Soldier
Anastasia Wilson
Nurse Kayla
Craig Showers
Hazmat
Daniela Delfino
Nurse Dean
Christopher Morrissey
Military Police
Tomathan McGinnis
Hazmat
Director Carlos V. Gutierrez
Writer David Gregg, Gia Neri, Rolando Viñas, Clarence Williams IV
Composer White Stork
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 November 2023
Release date
1 September 2025 Russia
1 November 2023 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production American Entertainment Investors, Elipsis Capital, Talent One
Also known as
Stay Safe, Защитные меры

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more