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About
Filmography
Lee Yeol-eum
Lee Yeol-eum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Yeol-eum
Lee Yeol-eum
Lee Yeol-eum
Date of Birth
16 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Dear X
(2025)
7.1
The 8 Show
(2024)
6.9
High School King of Savvy
(2014)
Filmography
Dream to You
Romantic, Comedy
2026, South Korea
8.6
Dear X
Drama, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.1
The 8 Show
Comedy, Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
6.8
The Village: Achiara's Secret
Thriller, Detective,
2015, South Korea
6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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