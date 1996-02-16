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Lee Yeol-eum Lee Yeol-eum
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Yeol-eum

Lee Yeol-eum

Lee Yeol-eum

Date of Birth
16 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Dear X 8.6
Dear X (2025)
The 8 Show 7.1
The 8 Show (2024)
High School King of Savvy 6.9
High School King of Savvy (2014)

Filmography

Dream to You
Dream to You
Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
Dear X 8.6
Dear X
Drama, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The 8 Show 7.1
The 8 Show
Comedy, Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Nevertheless 6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
The Village: Achiara's Secret 6.8
The Village: Achiara's Secret
Thriller, Detective, 2015, South Korea
High School King of Savvy 6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
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