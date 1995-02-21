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Filmography
Lee Tae-hwan
Lee Tae-hwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Tae-hwan
Lee Tae-hwan
Lee Tae-hwan
Date of Birth
21 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
(2018)
7.6
Thirty Nine
(2022)
7.2
Royal Secret Agent
(2020)
Filmography
7.6
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History,
2020, South Korea
7.9
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7
Dolawayo Ajjeossi
Drama, Comedy,
2016, South Korea
6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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