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Lee Tae-hwan Lee Tae-hwan
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Tae-hwan

Lee Tae-hwan

Lee Tae-hwan

Date of Birth
21 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? 7.9
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018)
Thirty Nine 7.6
Thirty Nine (2022)
Royal Secret Agent 7.2
Royal Secret Agent (2020)

Filmography

Thirty Nine 7.6
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Royal Secret Agent 7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History, 2020, South Korea
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? 7.9
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Dolawayo Ajjeossi 7
Dolawayo Ajjeossi
Drama, Comedy, 2016, South Korea
High School King of Savvy 6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
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