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Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok Oh Gwang-rok
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Gwang-rok

Oh Gwang-rok

Oh Gwang-rok

Date of Birth
28 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Hilleo 8.4
Hilleo (2014)
The Empress Ki 8.0
The Empress Ki (2013)
Oldboy 8.0
Oldboy (2003)

Filmography

Uncle Samsik 6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History, 2024, South Korea
Return to Seoul 6.6
Return to Seoul Retour à Séoul
Drama 2022, Belgium / Cambodia / France / Germany / Romania / South Korea
Watch trailer
Melancholia 7.1
Melancholia
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Big Issue 6.5
Big Issue
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Tomorrow with You
Tomorrow with You
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2017, South Korea
Hilleo 8.4
Hilleo
Action, Romantic, Thriller, 2014, South Korea
High School King of Savvy 6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
The Empress Ki 8
The Empress Ki
Drama, Romantic, History, 2013, South Korea
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