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About
Filmography
Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok
Date of Birth
28 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Hilleo
(2014)
8.0
The Empress Ki
(2013)
8.0
Oldboy
(2003)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History,
2024, South Korea
6.6
Return to Seoul
Retour à Séoul
Drama
2022, Belgium / Cambodia / France / Germany / Romania / South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Melancholia
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
6.5
Big Issue
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
Tomorrow with You
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2017, South Korea
8.4
Hilleo
Action, Romantic, Thriller,
2014, South Korea
6.9
High School King of Savvy
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
8
The Empress Ki
Drama, Romantic, History,
2013, South Korea
Show more
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