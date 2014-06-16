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High School King of Savvy poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows High School King of Savvy

High School King of Savvy (2014 - 2014)

Gogyocheosewang 18+
Production year 2014
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 17 hours 0 minute
Cast
Cast
Seo In-gook
Seo In-gook
Lee Ha-na
Lee Ha-na
Lee Soo-hyuk
Lee Yeol-eum
Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok
Kang Gi-yeong
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Romantic genre  In the genre  In series of South Korea  In series of 2014 
Seasons
High School King of Savvy - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 17 episodes
 
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