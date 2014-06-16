Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
High School King of Savvy
High School King of Savvy (2014 - 2014)
Gogyocheosewang
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Production year
2014
Country
South Korea
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
tvN
Runtime
17 hours 0 minute
Cast
Cast
Seo In-gook
Lee Ha-na
Lee Soo-hyuk
Lee Yeol-eum
Oh Gwang-rok
Kang Gi-yeong
Cast and Crew
Series rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Comedy genre
In the Romantic genre
In the genre
In series of South Korea
In series of 2014
Seasons
Season 1
2014,
17 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree