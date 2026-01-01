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About
Filmography
Moon Geun-young
Moon Geun-young
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moon Geun-young
Moon Geun-young
Moon Geun-young
Date of Birth
6 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.3
A Tale of Two Sisters
(2003)
7.1
Yooryungeul Jabara
(2019)
7.1
The Throne
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
Hellbound
Drama, Fantasy, Horror,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Yooryungeul Jabara
Drama, Romantic, Mystery,
2019, South Korea
6.8
The Village: Achiara's Secret
Thriller, Detective,
2015, South Korea
7.1
The Throne
Sado
History, Drama
2015, South Korea
6.6
Mary Stayed Out All Night
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2010, South Korea/Japan
7.3
A Tale of Two Sisters
Tale of Two Sisters, A
Thriller, Drama, Mystery, Horror
2003, South Korea
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