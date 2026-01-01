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Moon Geun-young Moon Geun-young
Kinoafisha Persons Moon Geun-young

Moon Geun-young

Moon Geun-young

Date of Birth
6 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

A Tale of Two Sisters 7.3
A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
Yooryungeul Jabara 7.1
Yooryungeul Jabara (2019)
The Throne 7.1
The Throne (2015)

Filmography

Hellbound 6.5
Hellbound
Drama, Fantasy, Horror, 2021, South Korea
Yooryungeul Jabara 7.1
Yooryungeul Jabara
Drama, Romantic, Mystery, 2019, South Korea
The Village: Achiara's Secret 6.8
The Village: Achiara's Secret
Thriller, Detective, 2015, South Korea
The Throne 7.1
The Throne Sado
History, Drama 2015, South Korea
Mary Stayed Out All Night 6.6
Mary Stayed Out All Night
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2010, South Korea/Japan
A Tale of Two Sisters 7.3
A Tale of Two Sisters Tale of Two Sisters, A
Thriller, Drama, Mystery, Horror 2003, South Korea
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