Masha Koshina

Date of Birth
8 April 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Poyekhavshaya 7.6
Poyekhavshaya (2023)
Kray nadlomlennoy luny 7.1
Kray nadlomlennoy luny (2022)
Malenky voin 7.0
Malenky voin (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nyanya Oksana 6.6
Nyanya Oksana
Comedy 2025, Russia
Novogodnee pismo 6
Novogodnee pismo Novogodnee pismo
Comedy, Drama, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Holodnoe serdce
Holodnoe serdce
Romantic, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time 3.6
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time Vasilisa i khraniteli vremeni
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Poyekhavshaya 7.6
Poyekhavshaya Poyekhavshaya
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Konteyner 3. Film o filme
Konteyner 3. Film o filme
Documentary, Short 2023, Russia
Buran 5.1
Buran Buran
Thriller 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kray nadlomlennoy luny 7.1
Kray nadlomlennoy luny Kray nadlomlennoy luny
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Malenky voin 7
Malenky voin Malenkiy voin
Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Avako
Avako
Drama, Short 2021, Russia
Nomer Odin 6.3
Nomer Odin Nomer Odin
Comedy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Uspekh 5.6
Uspekh Uspekh
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
