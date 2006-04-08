Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Date of Birth
8 April 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Poyekhavshaya
(2023)
7.1
Kray nadlomlennoy luny
(2022)
7.0
Malenky voin
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Short
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
All
12
Films
11
TV Shows
1
Actress
12
6.6
Nyanya Oksana
Comedy
2025, Russia
6
Novogodnee pismo
Novogodnee pismo
Comedy, Drama, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Holodnoe serdce
Romantic, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
3.6
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Vasilisa i khraniteli vremeni
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
Poyekhavshaya
Poyekhavshaya
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Konteyner 3. Film o filme
Documentary, Short
2023, Russia
5.1
Buran
Buran
Thriller
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Kray nadlomlennoy luny
Kray nadlomlennoy luny
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7
Malenky voin
Malenkiy voin
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Avako
Drama, Short
2021, Russia
6.3
Nomer Odin
Nomer Odin
Comedy, Adventure
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Uspekh
Uspekh
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree