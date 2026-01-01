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Kane Hodder Kane Hodder
Kinoafisha Persons Kane Hodder

Kane Hodder

Kane Hodder

Date of Birth
8 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Frozen 6.9
Frozen (2010)
Hatchet III 5.6
Hatchet III (2013)
Hatchet II 5.5
Hatchet II (2011)

Filmography

BFFs 4.8
BFFs BFFs
Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
They Turned Us Into Killers 4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Kill Her Goats 3
Kill Her Goats Kill Her Goats
Horror 2023, USA
Muck 3
Muck Muck
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Love in the Time of Monsters 5.4
Love in the Time of Monsters Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Hatchet III 5.6
Hatchet III Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Robin Hood: Ghost of Sherwood 1.8
Robin Hood: Ghost of Sherwood Robin Hood: Ghosts of Sherwood
Action, Adventure, Mystery 2012, Germany / USA
Hatchet II 5.5
Hatchet II Hatchet 2
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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