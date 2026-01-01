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Kane Hodder
Kane Hodder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kane Hodder
Kane Hodder
Kane Hodder
Date of Birth
8 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Frozen
(2010)
5.6
Hatchet III
(2013)
5.5
Hatchet II
(2011)
Filmography
4.8
BFFs
BFFs
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers
They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3
Kill Her Goats
Kill Her Goats
Horror
2023, USA
3
Muck
Muck
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Love in the Time of Monsters
Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Hatchet III
Hatchet III
Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
1.8
Robin Hood: Ghost of Sherwood
Robin Hood: Ghosts of Sherwood
Action, Adventure, Mystery
2012, Germany / USA
5.5
Hatchet II
Hatchet 2
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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