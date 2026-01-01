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About
Filmography
Ned Porteous
Ned Porteous
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Porteous
Ned Porteous
Ned Porteous
Date of Birth
7 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Bridgerton
(2020)
7.7
Grantchester
(2014)
7.4
Extraordinary
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
Extraordinary
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
5.9
Doctor Who
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
8
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
4
Astral
Astral
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Great Britain
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