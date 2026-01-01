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Filmography
Melissa Jones
Melissa Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melissa Jones
Melissa Jones
Melissa Jones
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Grantchester
(2014)
5.6
Butterfly Effect: Revelation
(2009)
Filmography
7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Great Britain
5.6
Butterfly Effect: Revelation
Butterfly Effect: Revelation
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
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