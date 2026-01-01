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Melissa Jones Melissa Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Melissa Jones

Melissa Jones

Melissa Jones

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester (2014)
Butterfly Effect: Revelation 5.6
Butterfly Effect: Revelation (2009)

Filmography

Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Butterfly Effect: Revelation 5.6
Butterfly Effect: Revelation Butterfly Effect: Revelation
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
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