Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manel Barceló Manel Barceló
Kinoafisha Persons Manel Barceló

Manel Barceló

Manel Barceló

Date of Birth
19 January 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Goldsmith's Secret 7.1
The Goldsmith's Secret (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
The Goldsmith's Secret 7.1
The Goldsmith's Secret El secreto del orfebre
Drama, Romantic 2025, Spain
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more