Miguel Ángel González Miguel Ángel González
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Goldsmith's Secret 7.0
The Goldsmith's Secret (2025)
Little Loves 6.8
Little Loves (2024)
[REC] 3: Genesis 6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Goldsmith's Secret 7
The Goldsmith's Secret El secreto del orfebre
Drama, Romantic 2025, Spain
Watch trailer
Little Loves 6.8
Little Loves Los pequeños amores
Romantic, Drama 2024, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Cross the Line 6.1
Cross the Line Cross The Line / No matarás
Thriller 2020, Spain
Watch trailer
[REC] 3: Genesis 6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis [REC] Genesis
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2012, Spain
Watch trailer
