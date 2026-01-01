Menu
Miguel Ángel González
Miguel Ángel González
Miguel Ángel González
Miguel Ángel González
Miguel Ángel González
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Goldsmith's Secret
(2025)
6.8
Little Loves
(2024)
6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2012
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7
The Goldsmith's Secret
El secreto del orfebre
Drama, Romantic
2025, Spain
Watch trailer
6.8
Little Loves
Los pequeños amores
Romantic, Drama
2024, France / Spain
Watch trailer
6.1
Cross the Line
Cross The Line / No matarás
Thriller
2020, Spain
Watch trailer
6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis
[REC] Genesis
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2012, Spain
Watch trailer
