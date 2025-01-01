Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ali Pinar
Ali Pinar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ali Pinar
Ali Pinar
Ali Pinar
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Girls of the Sun
(2015)
6.2
Cvet granata
(2024)
0.0
Brave and Beautiful
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2016
2015
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
6.2
Cvet granata
Romantic
2024, Turkey/Russia
Brave and Beautiful
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2016, Turkey
7.1
Girls of the Sun
Drama, Romantic
2015, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree