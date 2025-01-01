Menu
Ali Pinar

Ali Pinar

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cvet granata 6.2
Cvet granata
Romantic 2024, Turkey/Russia
Brave and Beautiful
Brave and Beautiful
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2016, Turkey
Girls of the Sun 7.1
Girls of the Sun
Drama, Romantic 2015, Turkey
