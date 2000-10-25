Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya
Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya

Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya

Date of Birth
25 October 2000
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Prosto Mihalych 0.0
Prosto Mihalych (2023)
Doroga k schastyu 0.0
Doroga k schastyu (2023)
Nevidimaya nit 0.0
Nevidimaya nit (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 TV Shows 8 Actress 8
Sklif
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Bykov
Detective 2025, Russia
Cvet granata
Cvet granata
Romantic 2024, Turkey/Russia
Tajny Kareninoj
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary 2024, Russia
Prosto Mihalych
Prosto Mihalych
Comedy 2023, Russia
Doroga k schastyu
Doroga k schastyu
Romantic 2023, Russia
Nevidimaya nit
Nevidimaya nit
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vampir Alesha
Vampir Alesha
Comedy 2021, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more