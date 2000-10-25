Menu
Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya
Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya
Anastasiya Dvoryanskaya
Date of Birth
25 October 2000
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
0.0
Prosto Mihalych
(2023)
0.0
Doroga k schastyu
(2023)
0.0
Nevidimaya nit
(2023)
8
TV Shows
8
Actress
8
Sklif
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
Bykov
Detective
2025, Russia
Cvet granata
Romantic
2024, Turkey/Russia
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary
2024, Russia
Prosto Mihalych
Comedy
2023, Russia
Doroga k schastyu
Romantic
2023, Russia
Nevidimaya nit
Romantic
2023, Russia
Vampir Alesha
Comedy
2021, Russia
