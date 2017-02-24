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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Payitaht Abdülhamid
Payitaht Abdülhamid (2017 - 2021)
Payitaht Abdülhamid
18+
Drama
History
Production year
2017
Country
Turkey
Total seasons
5 seasons
Episode duration
2 hours 0 minute
TV channel
TRT1
Runtime
308 hours 0 minute
TV series description
The fight of Abdulhamid II to keep Ottoman Empire and Caliphate alive.
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Cast
Cast
Selen Öztürk
Bülent İnal
Bahadir Yenisehirlioglu
Hakan Boyav
Can Sipahi
Ali Nuri Türkoglu
Cast and Crew
Series rating
5.0
Rate
12
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Drama genre
In the History genre
In series of Turkey
In series of 2017
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
17 episodes
Season 2
2017,
37 episodes
Season 3
2018,
34 episodes
Season 4
2019,
31 episodes
Season 5
2020,
35 episodes
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