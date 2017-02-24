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Payitaht Abdülhamid poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Payitaht Abdülhamid

Payitaht Abdülhamid (2017 - 2021)

Payitaht Abdülhamid 18+
Production year 2017
Country Turkey
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel TRT1
Runtime 308 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The fight of Abdulhamid II to keep Ottoman Empire and Caliphate alive.

Cast
Cast
Selen Öztürk
Selen Öztürk
Bülent İnal
Bülent İnal
Bahadir Yenisehirlioglu
Hakan Boyav
Can Sipahi
Ali Nuri Türkoglu
Ali Nuri Türkoglu
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.0
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the History genre  In series of Turkey  In series of 2017 
Seasons
Payitaht Abdülhamid - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 17 episodes
 
Payitaht Abdülhamid - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 37 episodes
 
Payitaht Abdülhamid - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 34 episodes
 
Payitaht Abdülhamid - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 31 episodes
 
Payitaht Abdülhamid - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 35 episodes
 
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