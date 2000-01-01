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Filmography
Laurel Near
Laurel Near
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurel Near
Laurel Near
Laurel Near
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Eraserhead
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1977
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.7
Eraserhead
Eraserhead
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
1977, USA
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