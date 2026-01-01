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Filmography
Michael Leavy
Michael Leavy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Leavy
Michael Leavy
Michael Leavy
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Stream
(2024)
6.2
Terrifier
(2016)
5.9
Scary Movie 6
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
5.9
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Screamboat
ScreamBoat
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Stream
Stream
Action, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
6.2
Terrifier
Terrifier
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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