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Michael Leavy
Michael Leavy Michael Leavy
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Leavy

Michael Leavy

Michael Leavy

Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Stream 6.8
Stream (2024)
Terrifier 6.2
Terrifier (2016)
Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 (2026)

Filmography

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
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Tickets
Screamboat 5.3
Screamboat ScreamBoat
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
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Stream 6.8
Stream Stream
Action, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Terrifier 6.2
Terrifier Terrifier
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
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