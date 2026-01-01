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Filmography
Lee Halley
Lee Halley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Halley
Lee Halley
Lee Halley
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Boy Swallows Universe
(2024)
5.8
Beast of War
(2025)
5.6
Seven Snipers
(2026)
Filmography
Run
Drama, Action, Crime,
2026, Australia
5.6
Seven Snipers
Seven Snipers
Action, Thriller
2026, Australia
Watch trailer
5.8
Beast of War
Beast of War
Action, Biography, Drama
2025, Australia
7.6
Boy Swallows Universe
Drama, Crime,
2024, Australia
Show more
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