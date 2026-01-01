Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mark Coles Smith
Mark Coles Smith
Mark Coles Smith
Date of Birth
22 February 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
(2015)
7.2
The Pout-Pout Fish
(2025)
Tickets
7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar
(2025)
Filmography
Actor
12
7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime
2025, Australia/Great Britain
7.2
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Beast of War
Beast of War
Action, Biography, Drama
2025, Australia
6.1
We Bury the Dead
We Bury the Dead
Thriller
2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Kid Snow
Kid Snow
Drama
2024, Australia
6.2
The Clearing
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Australia
6.8
Scarygirl
Scarygirl
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
6
Combat Wombat Double Trouble
Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
Animation
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime
2022, Australia
5.9
Occupation: Rainfall
Occupation: Rainfall
Sci-Fi, Action
2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama
2015, Australia
5.7
Around the Block
Around the Block
Drama
2013, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
