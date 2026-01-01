Menu
Mark Coles Smith
Date of Birth
22 February 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin (2015)
The Pout-Pout Fish 7.2
The Pout-Pout Fish (2025)
Apple Cider Vinegar 7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Apple Cider Vinegar 7.1
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime 2025, Australia/Great Britain
The Pout-Pout Fish 7.2
The Pout-Pout Fish The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Beast of War 5.9
Beast of War Beast of War
Action, Biography, Drama 2025, Australia
We Bury the Dead 6.1
We Bury the Dead We Bury the Dead
Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Kid Snow 5.8
Kid Snow Kid Snow
Drama 2024, Australia
The Clearing 6.2
The Clearing
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Australia
Scarygirl 6.8
Scarygirl Scarygirl
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2023, Australia
Watch trailer
Combat Wombat Double Trouble 6
Combat Wombat Double Trouble Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
Animation 2023, Australia
Watch trailer
Savage River 6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime 2022, Australia
Occupation: Rainfall 5.9
Occupation: Rainfall Occupation: Rainfall
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama 2015, Australia
Around the Block 5.7
Around the Block Around the Block
Drama 2013, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
