When their boat sinks while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a troop of young Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark.
CountryAustralia
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$242,136
ProductionBronte Pictures, Pictures in Paradise
Also known as
Beast of War, A Besta do Mar, Tiburón blanco: La bestia del mar, Tiburón blanco. La bestia del mar