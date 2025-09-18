Menu
Poster of Beast of War
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Beast of War

Beast of War

Beast of War
Synopsis

When their boat sinks while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a troop of young Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $242,136
Production Bronte Pictures, Pictures in Paradise
Also known as
Beast of War, A Besta do Mar, Tiburón blanco: La bestia del mar, Tiburón blanco. La bestia del mar
Director
Kiah Roache-Turner
Kiah Roache-Turner
Cast
Mark Coles Smith
Lee Halley
Sam Parsonson
Maximillian Johnson
Steve Le Marquand
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
Stills
