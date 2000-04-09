Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Chen Feiyu
Chen Feiyu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chen Feiyu
Chen Feiyu
Chen Feiyu
Date of Birth
9 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Lighter and Princess
(2022)
0.0
Love Story in the 1970s
(2026)
Filmography
Love Story in the 1970s
Drama, Romantic,
2026, China
8.1
Lighter and Princess
Romantic,
2022, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree