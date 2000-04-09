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Chen Feiyu Chen Feiyu
Kinoafisha Persons Chen Feiyu

Chen Feiyu

Chen Feiyu

Date of Birth
9 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lighter and Princess 8.1
Lighter and Princess (2022)
Love Story in the 1970s 0.0
Love Story in the 1970s (2026)

Filmography

Love Story in the 1970s
Love Story in the 1970s
Drama, Romantic, 2026, China
Lighter and Princess 8.1
Lighter and Princess
Romantic, 2022, China
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