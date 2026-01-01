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About
Filmography
Li Ma
Li Ma
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Ma
Li Ma
Li Ma
Date of Birth
28 June 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Successor
(2024)
6.9
Yolo
(2024)
6.5
The Dumpling Queen
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Sport
Year
All
2027
2026
2025
2024
2022
2019
2017
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
The Wandering Earth 3
Liu Lang Di Qiu 3
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2027, China
5.3
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family
2026, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
The Dumpling Queen
Shui Jiao Huang Hou
Biography, Drama
2025, China
6.9
Yolo
Re la gun tang
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2024, China
7
Successor
Zhua wa wa
Comedy, Drama
2024, China
Watch trailer
6.4
Moon Man
Du xing yue qiu
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, China
Watch trailer
5.6
Tayna pechati drakona
Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia / China
Watch trailer
4.6
Meow
Miao xing ren
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2017, China / Hong Kong
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