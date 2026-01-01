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Li Ma
Li Ma Li Ma
Kinoafisha Persons Li Ma

Li Ma

Li Ma

Date of Birth
28 June 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Successor 7.0
Successor (2024)
Yolo 6.9
Yolo (2024)
6.5
The Dumpling Queen (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wandering Earth 3
The Wandering Earth 3 Liu Lang Di Qiu 3
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2027, China
Panda Plan 2 5.3
Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family 2026, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
The Dumpling Queen Shui Jiao Huang Hou
Biography, Drama 2025, China
Yolo 6.9
Yolo Re la gun tang
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2024, China
Successor 7
Successor Zhua wa wa
Comedy, Drama 2024, China
Watch trailer
Moon Man 6.4
Moon Man Du xing yue qiu
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2022, China
Watch trailer
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
Tayna pechati drakona Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
Watch trailer
Meow 4.6
Meow Miao xing ren
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2017, China / Hong Kong
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