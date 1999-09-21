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About
Filmography
Karry Wang
Karry Wang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Karry Wang
Karry Wang
Karry Wang
Date of Birth
21 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
Home Coming
(2022)
5.7
Chi Zha Feng Yun
(2021)
5.1
Namiya
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
Home Coming
Wan li gui tu
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, China
Watch trailer
5.7
Chi Zha Feng Yun
Chi Zha Feng Yun
Drama, Sport
2021, Taiwan
Watch trailer
5.1
Namiya
Jie you za huo dian
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2017, China / Hong Kong / Japan
Show more
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