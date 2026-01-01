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Mintao Liu Mintao Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Mintao Liu

Mintao Liu

Mintao Liu

Date of Birth
10 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

One and Only 8.0
One and Only (2023)
Love Story in the 1970s 0.0
Love Story in the 1970s (2026)
Reblooming Blue 0.0
Reblooming Blue (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Story in the 1970s
Love Story in the 1970s
Drama, Romantic, 2026, China
Reblooming Blue
Reblooming Blue
Romantic, 2024, China
One and Only 8
One and Only Re lie
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
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