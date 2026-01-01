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About
Filmography
Mintao Liu
Mintao Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mintao Liu
Mintao Liu
Mintao Liu
Date of Birth
10 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
One and Only
(2023)
0.0
Love Story in the 1970s
(2026)
0.0
Reblooming Blue
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
Love Story in the 1970s
Drama, Romantic,
2026, China
Reblooming Blue
Romantic,
2024, China
8
One and Only
Re lie
Comedy, Drama
2023, China
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