Anastasiya Pyanova
Anastasiya Pyanova

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Molodaya
Romantic 2025, Russia
Ya ushla, a vy ostalis
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Ya postroyu nash dom
Romantic 2025, Russia
Nevinovnaya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Ne bojsya, ver, lyubi
Romantic 2024, Russia
Nachat snachala
Romantic 2024, Russia
Holodnoe blyudo
Romantic 2023, Russia
