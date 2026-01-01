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Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Mikhail Gudoshnikov Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Gudoshnikov

Mikhail Gudoshnikov

Mikhail Gudoshnikov

Date of Birth
13 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tri devicy 0.0
Tri devicy (2022)
Po tonkomu ldu 0.0
Po tonkomu ldu (2023)
Dalekaya i blizkaya 0.0
Dalekaya i blizkaya (2023)

Filmography

Ogon
Drama 2026, Russia
Zagadka Pietro Bongo
Zagadka Pietro Bongo
Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Otryad 731
History, Drama 2026, Russia
Lepila
Lepila
Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Krov za krov
Krov za krov
Action 2026, Russia
Zagadka Leibnica
Zagadka Leibnica
Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective, 2025, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v principy
Vera bolshe ne verit v principy
Detective 2025, Russia
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