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Filmography
Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Mikhail Gudoshnikov
Date of Birth
13 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
0.0
Tri devicy
(2022)
0.0
Po tonkomu ldu
(2023)
0.0
Dalekaya i blizkaya
(2023)
Filmography
Ogon
Drama
2026, Russia
Zagadka Pietro Bongo
Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
Otryad 731
History, Drama
2026, Russia
Lepila
Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
Krov za krov
Action
2026, Russia
Zagadka Leibnica
Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective,
2025, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v principy
Detective
2025, Russia
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