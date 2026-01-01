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Filmography
Murat Ünalmis
Murat Ünalmis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murat Ünalmis
Murat Ünalmis
Murat Ünalmis
Date of Birth
23 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
195 cm (6 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
Gülcemal
(2023)
5.6
Bitter Lands
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.6
Bitter Lands
Drama
2018, Turkey
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