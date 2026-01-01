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Murat Ünalmis
Murat Ünalmis Murat Ünalmis
Kinoafisha Persons Murat Ünalmis

Murat Ünalmis

Murat Ünalmis

Date of Birth
23 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
195 cm (6 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Gülcemal 6.9
Gülcemal (2023)
Bitter Lands 5.6
Bitter Lands (2018)

Filmography

Gülcemal 6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Bitter Lands 5.6
Bitter Lands
Drama 2018, Turkey
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