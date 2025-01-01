Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ayda Aksel
Ayda Aksel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ayda Aksel
Ayda Aksel
Ayda Aksel
Date of Birth
31 October 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
0.0
Baba
(2022)
0.0
Kardelenler
(2025)
0.0
Hercai
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2019
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
4
Kardelenler
Drama, Family
2025, Turkey
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
Baba
Drama
2022, Turkey
Hercai
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree