Ayda Aksel

Date of Birth
31 October 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Baba 0.0
Baba (2022)
Kardelenler 0.0
Kardelenler (2025)
Hercai 0.0
Hercai (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Actress
Kardelenler
Kardelenler
Drama, Family 2025, Turkey
Gülcemal
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Baba
Baba
Drama 2022, Turkey
Hercai
Hercai
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
