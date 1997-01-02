Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melis Sezen
Melis Sezen Melis Sezen
Kinoafisha Persons Melis Sezen

Melis Sezen

Melis Sezen

Date of Birth
2 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bizim Için Sampiyon 8.2
Bizim Için Sampiyon (2018)
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı (2024)
Siyah İnci 7.8
Siyah İnci (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Deha 7.5
Deha
Drama 2024, Turkey
Son of a Rich 6
Son of a Rich Son of a Rich
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History 2024, Turkey
Gülcemal 6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm 7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History 2020, Turkey
Sadakatsiz 6.2
Sadakatsiz
Drama, Thriller 2020, Turkey
Bizim Için Sampiyon 8.3
Bizim Için Sampiyon Bizim Için Sampiyon
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2018, Turkey
Siyah İnci 7.8
Siyah İnci
Drama, Romantic 2017, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more