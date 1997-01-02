Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Melis Sezen
Melis Sezen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melis Sezen
Melis Sezen
Melis Sezen
Date of Birth
2 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Bizim Için Sampiyon
(2018)
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
(2024)
7.8
Siyah İnci
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2018
2017
All
8
Films
3
TV Shows
5
Actress
8
7.5
Deha
Drama
2024, Turkey
6
Son of a Rich
Son of a Rich
Comedy
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History
2024, Turkey
6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History
2020, Turkey
6.2
Sadakatsiz
Drama, Thriller
2020, Turkey
8.3
Bizim Için Sampiyon
Bizim Için Sampiyon
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
7.8
Siyah İnci
Drama, Romantic
2017, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree