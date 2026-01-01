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Nilüfer Açikalin
Nilüfer Açikalin Nilüfer Açikalin
Kinoafisha Persons Nilüfer Açikalin

Nilüfer Açikalin

Nilüfer Açikalin

Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Yeşilçam 7.4
Yeşilçam (2021)
Gülcemal 6.9
Gülcemal (2023)
Sakla Beni 5.9
Sakla Beni (2023)

Filmography

Gülcemal 6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Sakla Beni 5.9
Sakla Beni
Drama 2023, Turkey
Yeşilçam 7.4
Yeşilçam
Drama, Romantic, History 2021, Turkey
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