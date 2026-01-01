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Filmography
Nilüfer Açikalin
Nilüfer Açikalin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nilüfer Açikalin
Nilüfer Açikalin
Nilüfer Açikalin
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Yeşilçam
(2021)
6.9
Gülcemal
(2023)
5.9
Sakla Beni
(2023)
Filmography
6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.9
Sakla Beni
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.4
Yeşilçam
Drama, Romantic, History
2021, Turkey
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