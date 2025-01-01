Alfonso Bassave

Menu
Date of Birth
29 December 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Filmography

All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 6
Breathless
Breathless
Drama 2024, Spain
Las viudas de los jueves
Las viudas de los jueves
Drama, Thriller 2023, Mexico
El favor 5.6
El favor El favor
Comedy, Detective 2023, Spain
Carlos, Rey Emperador
Carlos, Rey Emperador
Drama, History 2015, Spain
Presentimientos 5.9
Presentimientos Presentimientos
Drama 2013, Spain
Mediterranean Food 6.5
Mediterranean Food Dieta mediterránea
Comedy 2009, Spain
