Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alfonso Bassave
Alfonso Bassave
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alfonso Bassave
Alfonso Bassave
Alfonso Bassave
Date of Birth
29 December 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.5
Mediterranean Food
(2009)
5.9
Presentimientos
(2013)
5.6
El favor
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2015
2013
2009
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
Breathless
Drama
2024, Spain
Las viudas de los jueves
Drama, Thriller
2023, Mexico
5.6
El favor
El favor
Comedy, Detective
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Carlos, Rey Emperador
Drama, History
2015, Spain
5.9
Presentimientos
Presentimientos
Drama
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
Mediterranean Food
Dieta mediterránea
Comedy
2009, Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree