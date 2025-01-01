Menu
Date of Birth
28 January 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
5.4
Inconscientes
(2004)
0.0
Breathless
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2024
2004
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Breathless
Drama
2024, Spain
5.4
Inconscientes
Inconscientes
Comedy
2004, Spain
