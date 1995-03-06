Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aimyon
Aimyon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aimyon
Aimyon
Aimyon
Date of Birth
6 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
(2023)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Year
All
2023
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree