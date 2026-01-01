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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yoshino Kimura
Yoshino Kimura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshino Kimura
Yoshino Kimura
Yoshino Kimura
Date of Birth
10 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
(2023)
Tickets
7.7
Confessions
(2010)
7.0
Papa wa Warumono Champion
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2023
2018
2010
2008
2007
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
Papa wa Warumono Champion
Papa wa Warumono Champion
Family
2018, Japan
7.7
Confessions
Kokuhaku
Drama, Thriller
2010, Japan
6.9
Blindness
Blindness
Romantic, Drama, Crime, Thriller
2008, Japan / Brazil / Canada
Watch trailer
6.9
Nobody to watch over me
Dare mo mamotte kurenai
Drama
2008, Japan
6.4
Glory to the Filmmaker!
Kantoku · Banzai!
Comedy, Drama
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
6.7
Sukiyaki Western Django
Sukiyaki Western Django
Western, Action
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
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