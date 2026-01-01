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Yoshino Kimura
Yoshino Kimura Yoshino Kimura
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshino Kimura

Yoshino Kimura

Yoshino Kimura

Date of Birth
10 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? (2023)
Confessions 7.7
Confessions (2010)
Papa wa Warumono Champion 7.0
Papa wa Warumono Champion (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Papa wa Warumono Champion 7
Papa wa Warumono Champion Papa wa Warumono Champion
Family 2018, Japan
Confessions 7.7
Confessions Kokuhaku
Drama, Thriller 2010, Japan
Blindness 6.9
Blindness Blindness
Romantic, Drama, Crime, Thriller 2008, Japan / Brazil / Canada
Watch trailer
Nobody to watch over me 6.9
Nobody to watch over me Dare mo mamotte kurenai
Drama 2008, Japan
Glory to the Filmmaker! 6.4
Glory to the Filmmaker! Kantoku · Banzai!
Comedy, Drama 2007, Japan
Watch trailer
Sukiyaki Western Django 6.7
Sukiyaki Western Django Sukiyaki Western Django
Western, Action 2007, Japan
Watch trailer
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