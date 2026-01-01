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Choi Yoo-hwa
Choi Yoo-hwa Choi Yoo-hwa
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Yoo-hwa

Choi Yoo-hwa

Choi Yoo-hwa

Date of Birth
10 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies (2019)
Mistress 7.4
Mistress (2018)
Gukminsahyeongtupyo 7.0
Gukminsahyeongtupyo (2023)

Filmography

Gukminsahyeongtupyo 7
Gukminsahyeongtupyo
Horror, Thriller, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime, 2019, South Korea
Mistress 7.4
Mistress
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Worst Woman 6.4
Worst Woman Worst Woman
Romantic 2016, South Korea
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