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About
Filmography
Choi Yoo-hwa
Choi Yoo-hwa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Yoo-hwa
Choi Yoo-hwa
Choi Yoo-hwa
Date of Birth
10 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Class of Lies
(2019)
7.4
Mistress
(2018)
7.0
Gukminsahyeongtupyo
(2023)
Filmography
7
Gukminsahyeongtupyo
Horror, Thriller, Detective,
2023, South Korea
7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime,
2019, South Korea
7.4
Mistress
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
6.4
Worst Woman
Worst Woman
Romantic
2016, South Korea
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