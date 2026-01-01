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Oh Jung-se
Oh Jung-se Oh Jung-se
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Jung-se

Oh Jung-se

Oh Jung-se

Date of Birth
26 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 8.3
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
Stove League 8.1
Stove League (2019)
Mr. Plankton 8.0
Mr. Plankton (2024)

Filmography

Climax
Climax
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Fifties Professionals
Fifties Professionals
Comedy, Action 2026, South Korea
Wild Sing 6.1
Wild Sing Waildeu Ssing
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Good Boy 7.1
Good Boy
Comedy, Action, Detective, 2025, South Korea
Tempest 6.6
Tempest
Drama, Thriller 2025, South Korea/USA
When the Stars Gossip
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2025, South Korea
Hi-Five 6.6
Hi-Five Haipaibeu
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, South Korea
Mr. Plankton 8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
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