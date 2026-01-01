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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Oh Jung-se
Oh Jung-se
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Jung-se
Oh Jung-se
Oh Jung-se
Date of Birth
26 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
(2020)
8.1
Stove League
(2019)
8.0
Mr. Plankton
(2024)
Filmography
Climax
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2026, South Korea
Fifties Professionals
Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
6.1
Wild Sing
Waildeu Ssing
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Good Boy
Comedy, Action, Detective,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Tempest
Drama, Thriller
2025, South Korea/USA
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Hi-Five
Haipaibeu
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, South Korea
8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
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