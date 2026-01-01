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Lee Hee-joon Lee Hee-joon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Hee-joon

Lee Hee-joon

Lee Hee-joon

Date of Birth
29 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mauseu 8.4
Mauseu (2021)
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)
The Princess' Man 7.9
The Princess' Man (2011)

Filmography

Scarecrow
Scarecrow
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Karma 7.5
Karma
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Nine Puzzles 7.6
Nine Puzzles
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2025, South Korea
A Killer Paradox 7
A Killer Paradox
Crime, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Blood Free 7
Blood Free
Drama, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Badland Hunters 6.4
Badland Hunters Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, South Korea
Bogota: City of the Lost 6.5
Bogota: City of the Lost Bogota: City of the Lost
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mauseu 8.4
Mauseu
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
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