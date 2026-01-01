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About
Filmography
Lee Hee-joon
Lee Hee-joon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Hee-joon
Lee Hee-joon
Lee Hee-joon
Date of Birth
29 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Mauseu
(2021)
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
(2016)
7.9
The Princess' Man
(2011)
Filmography
Scarecrow
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, South Korea
7.5
Karma
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.6
Nine Puzzles
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2025, South Korea
7
A Killer Paradox
Crime, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
7
Blood Free
Drama, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Badland Hunters
Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, South Korea
6.5
Bogota: City of the Lost
Bogota: City of the Lost
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.4
Mauseu
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
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