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About
Filmography
Lee Joon-yeong
Lee Joon-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Joon-yeong
Lee Joon-yeong
Lee Joon-yeong
Date of Birth
22 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
(2022)
7.8
D.P.
(2021)
7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul
(2017)
Filmography
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2026, South Korea
6.9
Melo Movie
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Badland Hunters
Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, South Korea
7.1
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Brave Citizen
Yonggamhan simin
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, South Korea
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime,
2022, Japan
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