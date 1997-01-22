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Lee Joon-yeong
Lee Joon-yeong Lee Joon-yeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Joon-yeong

Lee Joon-yeong

Lee Joon-yeong

Date of Birth
22 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong (2022)
D.P. 7.8
D.P. (2021)
Buamdong boksujadeul 7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul (2017)

Filmography

Reborn Rookie
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2026, South Korea
Melo Movie 6.9
Melo Movie
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
24 Health Club 7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport, 2025, South Korea
Royal Loader 6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime, 2024, South Korea
Badland Hunters 6.4
Badland Hunters Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, South Korea
Mask Girl 7.1
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Brave Citizen 6.6
Brave Citizen Yonggamhan simin
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, South Korea
Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime, 2022, Japan
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