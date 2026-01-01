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About
Filmography
Choi Hee-seo
Choi Hee-seo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Hee-seo
Choi Hee-seo
Choi Hee-seo
Date of Birth
7 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Bimilui Soop
(2017)
7.4
Mistress
(2018)
7.0
Deliver Us From Evil
(2020)
Filmography
7
Deliver Us From Evil
Daman akeseo guhasoseo
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.4
Mistress
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
8.3
Bimilui Soop
Crime, Thriller, Mystery,
2017, South Korea
6.8
Dongju
Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet
Biography, History, Drama
2016, South Korea
6.7
Lifting King Kong
Kingkongeul deulda
Drama, Comedy
2009, South Korea
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