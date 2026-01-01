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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Choi Hee-seo
Choi Hee-seo Choi Hee-seo
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Hee-seo

Choi Hee-seo

Choi Hee-seo

Date of Birth
7 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop (2017)
Mistress 7.4
Mistress (2018)
Deliver Us From Evil 7.0
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Filmography

Deliver Us From Evil 7
Deliver Us From Evil Daman akeseo guhasoseo
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mistress 7.4
Mistress
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop
Crime, Thriller, Mystery, 2017, South Korea
Dongju 6.8
Dongju Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet
Biography, History, Drama 2016, South Korea
Lifting King Kong 6.7
Lifting King Kong Kingkongeul deulda
Drama, Comedy 2009, South Korea
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