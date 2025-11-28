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Poster of Nasipse Olur 2
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Nasipse Olur 2
7.4

Nasipse Olur 2

, 2025
Nasipse Olur 2
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Nasipse Olur 2
7.4
Going 0
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Cast

Ceren Ari
Nurten
Baris Basar
Siva Behrouzfar
Hakan Bulut
Algi Eke
Ömer Kurt
Burak Sevinç
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Askim Kapismak
Kenan Sengul
Çarşambalı
Writer Baris Basar, Vahdet Erdogan
Composer Volkan Sonmez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $164,029
Production Greenart Grup
Also known as
Nasipse Olur 2

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 27 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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