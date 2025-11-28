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7.4
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Nasipse Olur 2
7.4
Nasipse Olur 2
, 2025
Nasipse Olur 2
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
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About
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7.4
Going
0
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0
Cast
Ceren Ari
Nurten
Baris Basar
Siva Behrouzfar
Hakan Bulut
Algi Eke
Ömer Kurt
Burak Sevinç
Nur Sürer
Askim Kapismak
Kenan Sengul
Çarşambalı
Writer
Baris Basar
,
Vahdet Erdogan
Composer
Volkan Sonmez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 November 2025
Release date
28 November 2025
Turkey
Worldwide Gross
$164,029
Production
Greenart Grup
Also known as
Nasipse Olur 2
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 27 November 2025
Showtimes
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