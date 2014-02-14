In the twilight of the Ming Dynasty, the Imperial court is plagued by corruption as tyrants rule over the land. With the Manchurians preying on a weakened empire, war is imminent. To save the victims from their suffering, sorceress Jade Raksha fights the soldiers that oppress people for their own gain. As payback, local government officials decide to pin the murder of Governor Zhuo Zhonglian on Jade, turning her and the members of her cult into wanted fugitives for a crime they didn't commit.
Bai fa mo nu zhuan zhi ming yue tian guo, The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom, La bruja de los cabellos blancos, A Bruxa do Cabelo Branco do Reino Lunar, A Jáde démon királysága, Bạch Phát Ma Nữ, La Sorcière blanche, Vrăjitoarea din Regatul Lunii, Wojowniczka z Księżycowego Królestwa, Η λευκομαλλούσα μάγισσα του σεληνιακού βασιλείου, Белокурая невеста из Лунного Королевства, 白发魔女传之明月天国, 白髪妖魔伝, 백발마녀전: 명월천국
Film rating
5.3
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
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ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.