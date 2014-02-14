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Poster of The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom
5.3
Kinoafisha Films The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom
5.3

The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom

, 2014
Bai fa mo nu zhuan zhi ming yue tian guo
China / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom
5.3

Synopsis

In the twilight of the Ming Dynasty, the Imperial court is plagued by corruption as tyrants rule over the land. With the Manchurians preying on a weakened empire, war is imminent. To save the victims from their suffering, sorceress Jade Raksha fights the soldiers that oppress people for their own gain. As payback, local government officials decide to pin the murder of Governor Zhuo Zhonglian on Jade, turning her and the members of her cult into wanted fugitives for a crime they didn't commit.

Cast

Bingbing Fan
Bingbing Fan
Lian Nishang
Huang Xiaoming
Huang Xiaoming
Zhuo Yihang
Vincent Zhao
Jin Duyi
Xuebing Wang
Murong Chong
Ni Dahong
Wei Zhongxian
Cecilia Yip
Ling Muhua (Nishang's teacher)
Yan Yikuan
Jiankui Sun
Deshun Wang
Deshun Wang
Shera Li
Coral
Chenghui Yu
Xiangdong Xu
Elder Baishi
Director Chi Leung 'Jacob' Cheung
Writer Junli Guo, Ciao Kang, Yusheng Liang, Heran Shi
Composer Peter Kam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 14 February 2014
Release date
14 February 2014 China
1 October 2014 South Korea 12
Worldwide Gross $62,515,046
Production Bona Film Group, Prosperity Pictures
Also known as
Bai fa mo nu zhuan zhi ming yue tian guo, The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom, La bruja de los cabellos blancos, A Bruxa do Cabelo Branco do Reino Lunar, A Jáde démon királysága, Bạch Phát Ma Nữ, La Sorcière blanche, Vrăjitoarea din Regatul Lunii, Wojowniczka z Księżycowego Królestwa, Η λευκομαλλούσα μάγισσα του σεληνιακού βασιλείου, Белокурая невеста из Лунного Королевства, 白发魔女传之明月天国, 白髪妖魔伝, 백발마녀전: 명월천국

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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